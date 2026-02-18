Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026 LIVE: Ladli Lakshmi Gets र1801 Cr; Budget Dedicated To Framers & Poor, Says Finance Minister Jagdish Devda

Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 2.0 gets provision of Rs 1801 crore.
Smart classrooms being developed in engineering colleges.
Allocated Rs 815 crore to encourage sports development.
200+ Sandipani schools provide free education
To promote quality education for free, 799 PM schools and 200+ Sandipani schools are being operated, says FM Devda.
These schools will be upgraded to CBSE-level.
Rs 2857 crore allocated for social welfare schemes, which includes-- Divyang welfare, Bharan Poshan Yojana, Kanya Vivah Yojana and others.
Rs 2364 crore for animal welfare
Rs 2364 crore allocated for animal welfare (Pashu Kalyan Yojana)
Rs 412 crore for fishery development
Rs 1299 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
Allocated Rs 5500 crore under CM Krishi Unnati scheme, Rs 1299 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Using smart options to improve yield. AGRI-GIS will create integrated database for agriculture. This will facilitate data-based decision to improve and streamline crop production.
1 lakh solar pumps to farmers
Target to provide 1 lakh solar pumps to farmers for irrigation purpose so to reduce their dependence on electricity, which will consequently free them from hefty power bills, says minister Devda
'Anti-Farmer,' slams Congress
"We have announced 2026 as Kisan Kalyan Yojana, and our government will work towards it, says Minister Devda, even as opposition Congress raises slogans and labels govt as "anti-farmer".
'Budget for farmers'
Budget 2026 will be dedicated to welfare of farmers and poor, says Finance Minister Jagdish Devda while presenting budget at Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday.