 MP News: Government School Teacher Rapes Class 10 Student On Pretext Of Helping Her Pass Exams In Balaghat
A government school teacher in the Katangi police station area allegedly lured a Class 10 student by promising to help her pass exams and raped her. Following the complaint, the District Education Officer issued orders to attach the accused teacher to the district headquarters office, but the teacher has not reported to the DEO's office yet.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A government teacher was accused of raping a class 10 student after luring her with the promise of helping her pass her examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.

The incident occurred in the Katangi police station area, and the accused teacher has been absconding since the incident. The incident triggered widespread anger amongst the villagers.

Preliminary reports revealed that the teacher lured her with promises of helping her pass upcoming board examinations and later threatened to kill her when she protested.

Applied for leave after the incident

According to reports, the accused teacher had been serving as a teacher in the Education Department on a compassionate appointment since 2021, following the death of his father.

Reportedly, the teacher had applied for leave on February 12 via social media (WhatsApp) and has been absconding since then.

Following the incident, the District Education Officer issued orders to attach the accused teacher to the district headquarters office, but the teacher has not reported to the DEO's office yet. Following the complaint, the school's acting principal relieved him from his duties.

Based on the victim's allegation, police registered a case under Sections 74, 75(1), 332(c), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 21 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Accused also operated a clinic

It has also emerged that besides teaching, at the school, the accused also operated a clinic in the area, which is now locked.

As news of the incident spread in the village, enraged villagers gathered and demanded strict action against the accused. The protesting villagers intended to confront the teacher, but he could not be found. Police assured that a detailed investigation is underway and a team has been deployed to trace the accused.

