MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy – VIDEO

MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major milestone under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to 3 cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

CM Yadav expresses joy

Sharing the milestone on his official X handle, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, “Atyant harsh ka vishay hai ki Project Cheetah ke antargat South Africa se aayi mada cheetah ‘Gamini’ ne 3 shaavkon ko janm diya hai. Sheopur jile mein sthit Kuno National Park mein aaye cheeton ke teen varsh poore hone ke saath yeh nauva safal prasav hai.….(Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major success under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. This marks the ninth successful birth since cheetahs were introduced to the park three years ago.)

चीतों के पुनर्स्थापन का सशक्त केंद्र मध्यप्रदेश…



अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि प्रोजेक्ट चीता के अंतर्गत दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आई मादा चीता ‘गामिनी’ ने 3 शावकों को जन्म दिया है। श्योपुर जिले में स्थित कूनो नेशनल पार्क में आए चीतों के तीन वर्ष पूर्ण होने के साथ यह 9वां सफल प्रसव है।… pic.twitter.com/vr24Qcuf7U — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 18, 2026

Total number of Cheetahs in state

With these new cubs, India’s total cheetah population has risen to 38. Officials called this a historic achievement for wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and maintaining ecological balance across the country.