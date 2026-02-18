 MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy – VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh marked a major milestone under Project Cheetah as female cheetah Gamini from South Africa gave birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the ninth successful birth, raising India’s cheetah count to 38 - a boost for wildlife conservation and biodiversity.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy – VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major milestone under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to 3 cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

CM Yadav expresses joy 

Sharing the milestone on his official X handle, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, “Atyant harsh ka vishay hai ki Project Cheetah ke antargat South Africa se aayi mada cheetah ‘Gamini’ ne 3 shaavkon ko janm diya hai. Sheopur jile mein sthit Kuno National Park mein aaye cheeton ke teen varsh poore hone ke saath yeh nauva safal prasav hai.….(Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major success under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. This marks the ninth successful birth since cheetahs were introduced to the park three years ago.)

Total number of Cheetahs in state

This marks the ninth successful cheetah birth since the animals were introduced to the park three years ago.

With these new cubs, India’s total cheetah population has risen to 38. Officials called this a historic achievement for wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and maintaining ecological balance across the country.

