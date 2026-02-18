MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav-led government is going to present its third budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

This is going to be the seventh budget of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. According to sources, the budget worth Rs 4.70 lakh crore will focus on infrastructure, health, and agriculture.

The farmers may expect special gifts in the budget. The government may announce the opening of food processing units in every district.

The state may also set aside funds for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. Besides, the other departments associated with Simhastha may get funds in the budget.

In the infrastructure sector, the Urban Development Department and PWD may get priority.

Along with this, the health sector may get more funds in the budget. The government may announce treatment of cancer and heart ailments in medical colleges under the CM Care Scheme.

Distribution of Tetra Pak milk among the Anganwadi children may also be announced.

The state may also allot special development funds to the religious tourism sector. The government is presenting the rolling budget for the first time.

The budget has been prepared for the coming three years. To control expenses, the government may not announce freebies in the budget.

Employees waiting for DA

The government employees are waiting for an increase in DA. The Central Government is giving 58% DA to its employees, but the state is giving 55% DA. The employees are waiting for a 3% hike in DA in the budget.