 MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today

MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today

In the infrastructure sector, the Urban Development Department and PWD may get priority. Along with this, the health sector may get more funds in the budget. The government may announce treatment of cancer and heart ailments in medical colleges under the CM Care Scheme. Distribution of Tetra Pak milk among the Anganwadi children may also be announced.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav-led government is going to present its third budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

This is going to be the seventh budget of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. According to sources, the budget worth Rs 4.70 lakh crore will focus on infrastructure, health, and agriculture.

The farmers may expect special gifts in the budget. The government may announce the opening of food processing units in every district.

The state may also set aside funds for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. Besides, the other departments associated with Simhastha may get funds in the budget.

FPJ Shorts
Bharat VISTAAR Agriculture AI Tool Launched In India: Here's All You Need To Know
Bharat VISTAAR Agriculture AI Tool Launched In India: Here's All You Need To Know
Arunachal Pradesh: IAF Helicopters Drop 1.39 Lakh Litres Of Water To Douse Walong Blaze, Continue High-Risk Firefighting In Nagaland's Dzukou Valley | Video
Arunachal Pradesh: IAF Helicopters Drop 1.39 Lakh Litres Of Water To Douse Walong Blaze, Continue High-Risk Firefighting In Nagaland's Dzukou Valley | Video
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army, Who Supports Me,' Says Korean Rapper
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army, Who Supports Me,' Says Korean Rapper
Shocking Scenes! Bottle Thrown By Benfica Crowd Hits Vinicius Junior As Tensions Soar During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash; Video
Shocking Scenes! Bottle Thrown By Benfica Crowd Hits Vinicius Junior As Tensions Soar During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash; Video
Read Also
MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Promises Survey Of Every Field In Mandsaur After...
article-image

In the infrastructure sector, the Urban Development Department and PWD may get priority.

Along with this, the health sector may get more funds in the budget. The government may announce treatment of cancer and heart ailments in medical colleges under the CM Care Scheme.

Distribution of Tetra Pak milk among the Anganwadi children may also be announced.

The state may also allot special development funds to the religious tourism sector. The government is presenting the rolling budget for the first time.

The budget has been prepared for the coming three years. To control expenses, the government may not announce freebies in the budget.

Employees waiting for DA

The government employees are waiting for an increase in DA. The Central Government is giving 58% DA to its employees, but the state is giving 55% DA. The employees are waiting for a 3% hike in DA in the budget.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today
MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda To Present ₹4.70 Lakh Crore Budget Today
MP News: 53,921 Youths Received Offer Letters, But No Data Of Final Placement ; Govt
MP News: 53,921 Youths Received Offer Letters, But No Data Of Final Placement ; Govt
Bhopal News: NEET-PG; No Upgradation, Seats Available For Nris In Private Medical Colleges
Bhopal News: NEET-PG; No Upgradation, Seats Available For Nris In Private Medical Colleges
Bhopal News: End Dog Breeding, Says Former Minister Gopal Bhargava
Bhopal News: End Dog Breeding, Says Former Minister Gopal Bhargava
Bhopal News: 200 Electricity Poles To Be Shifted To Streamline Traffic Movement
Bhopal News: 200 Electricity Poles To Be Shifted To Streamline Traffic Movement