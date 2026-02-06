MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Promises Survey Of Every Field In Mandsaur After Hailstorm & Rain

MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Promises Survey Of Every Field In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda conducted an inspection of crops damaged by hailstorm and rain in Mandsaur district on Wednesday afternoon and assured farmers that surveys would be conducted in every affected field.

During his visit, Devda inspected fields in Kitukhedi, Gopalpur, Lodhakheda, Jharda, Admalia and Kishangarh villages. He examined the damage caused to opium, wheat, gram, chia, linseed and other crops.

He said that officials are reaching out to farmers to assess the actual situation. The narcotics department is also conducting on-site inspections of opium crops.

Necessary action will be taken after discussing opium crop damage with the central government. Devda assured that farmers will receive full benefits of crop insurance in these cases.

District Planning Committee member Rajesh Dixit, additional collector Ekta Jaiswal, Malhargarh SDM and other officials were present during the inspection.

Other affected villages

Earlier, in Neemuch's Jeeran tehsil’s Palsoda village, rain and hailstorm lasted for nearly 15 minutes, damaging standing crops. According to farmers, Rabi crops are almost ready for harvest, making them highly vulnerable to hail damage.

Similar conditions were reported from Banswara village, where labourers working in a field rushed to safety due to the sudden hailstorm and rain.