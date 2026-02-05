Indore News: 'Collector Sahab Milte Hi Nahi Gareeb Se,' Helpless Daily Wage Labourer Complains At Public Hearing After His Name Gets Deleted From Voter List-- Emotional Video Viral

X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has stirred a debate on the ongoing SIR exercise once again, after a helpless man was seen complaining about his name being deleted from the voter list.

Recently, a clip surfaced on social media, showing the infuriated daily wage labourer, holding hand of his elderly mother as he complained about ‘his name being removed from the voter list’, alleging inaction by the officials despite having complete paperwork. The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

What was the matter?

According to information, a public hearing was held at the Indore Collector’s office on Tuesday under the supervision of the Additional District Collector.

During the hearing, a man arrived with his mother to complain that his name had been removed from the SIR list.

In Indore, MP, this individual had made several trips to the DM office. He had also submitted all his documents.



Despite this, his name was removed from the voter list due to his SIR. This infuriated the man.



He alleged that he could not meet the officials. Reportedly, he had not obtained the required meeting slip. This led to an argument, after which the man began shouting in anger.

During the argument, he claimed that his name was deleted from SIR and that the Booth Level Officer (BLO) was not responding to his complaints.

He said his father had passed away, his mother had poor eyesight and he worked as a daily wage labourer. He added it is difficult for him to visit the office repeatedly.

He claimed he had brought all necessary documents but said the Collector was not willing to listen to his grievance.

As the situation escalated, people present started recording videos which were later posted on social media.

The video showing the helpless man & his mother gained traction on social media, with netizens questioning the SIR exercise. Efforts are now being made to trace the man. So far, no official statement has been issued by the district administration