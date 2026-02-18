Madhya Pradesh February 18, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert in 22 Districts; Expect Similar Weather Next Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A weather alert has been issued for 22 districts of the state on Wednesday.

Strong winds, rain, and thunderstorm activity are expected. Major cities like Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain are also included in the alert.

Light rain was already reported in parts of Ratlam district on Tuesday night.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Districts including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur are expected tp receives rainfall.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am. | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to senior meteorologists, the weather is changing due to two cyclonic circulations and one western disturbance. Because of this, many districts will see rain on Wednesday, and minimum temperatures may rise slightly.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies are expected over Bhopal, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, and Satna.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Weather for next day

On Thursday, light rain with thunder is also possible in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

After that, the weather system is expected to weaken, and no further rain alerts have been issued.

This is the third weather change in February. Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh saw two rounds of hailstorms, rain, and strong winds, which caused heavy damage to crops.

The government had conducted surveys of affected farms. From 18 February, the state will experience another wet spell.