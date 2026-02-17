 Bhopal News: NEET-PG; No Upgradation, Seats Available For Nris In Private Medical Colleges
Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national executive member Dr. Akash Soni said, “ The Madhya Pradesh government allows direct conversion of seats to the NRI quota, typically around Round 3 for PG, to fill vacant spots, often bypassing upgradation. It will benefit private medical colleges.”

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
article-image
Bhopal News: NEET-PG: No Upgradation, Seats Available For Nris In Private Medical Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bypassing the upgradation process, seats have been made available under NRI quota in Madhya Pradesh in NEET-2025.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has laid down its own ruling in the mop-up round, bypassing the upgradation mechanism, according to the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA).

As per the doctors’ body, generally seats were upgraded in case they were vacant after verification of documents or due to any other reason. In upgradation, seats are open to all. But now, they will be available for NRIs in private medical colleges.

article-image

Medical seat upgradation in NEET (UG/PG) counselling means moving from a currently allotted, lower-preference seat to a higher-preference seat (better college or preferred branch) in subsequent rounds

Dr Kuldeep Gupta of the IMA Medical Student Network(MP Chapter) said, “ This time, no benefit of upgradation has been given to students. It is directly benefiting private medical colleges through NRI quota. By selecting ‘willing to upgrade’ and joining the initial seat, candidates can seek better options without losing their current spot, provided they follow counselling rules.”

