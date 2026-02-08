Bhopal News: Over 50% Seats For Other States In NEET PG Private Medical Colleges |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh for NEET PG admission are now reserved for students from other states.

For candidates from outside Madhya Pradesh in the open category, 487 seats have been allocated, while only 192 seats are strictly for MP-based MBBS graduates.

According to Directorate of Medical Education (DME), the break-up of the 487 open-category seats is 243 for Unreserved (UR) candidates, 98 for ST, 78 for SC, and 68 for OBC. For the 192 seats reserved for MP students, 97 are for UR, 38 for ST, 30 for SC, and 27 for OBC.

FAIMA national executive member Dr Akash Soni described the situation as highly concerning, saying over half the seats in private colleges are now available to students from other states. “Around 487 seats are in the open category for candidates from other states, while only 192 seats are strictly for MP MBBS students,” he said.

The High Court this year permitted students who completed MBBS outside Madhya Pradesh to register and participate in counselling for private medical colleges. An amendment introduced on September 3, 2025, which aimed at giving 100% institutional preference to MP-based MBBS graduates, was declared invalid.

Unlike states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh did not challenge the High Court order in Supreme Court, leaving seats open to all PG-qualified candidates rather than restricting them to MP-domiciled graduates.

IMA-Junior Doctor Network (JDN) MP general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “Just because of the All India quota for private medical colleges, MP MBBS students are suffering, as 50% of seats are now fixed under the all-India quota.”