MP News: Number Of State Staff Declines By 4,000 In Just One Year | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of employees has declined by 4,000 in the state in one year. There were 681,278 employees in the government offices, public sectors, universities, and development authorities until March 31, 2024.

Their number declined to 6,77,397 by March 31,2025. There has been a decline in the category of all employees, including the regular staffers.

The number of employees has declined in public enterprises, local bodies, development authorities, and universities in one year. The facts came to light in the census of government employees.

According to reports, the number of regular women officers and employees has become one-third of the total staffers.

There are 69.94% male employees, but the percentage of their female counterparts is 30.06.

According to the categorisation of departments, most of the employees belong to the school education department.

Out of total employees, 37.66% are working in the school education department. The police department comes second with 15.18% of employees.