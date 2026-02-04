 Bhopal News: Supreme Court Notice To NBEMS, NMC, Central Government On Zero Percentile In NEET PG
Dr Soni told Free Press, “Our PIL states that lowering the cut-off compromises patient safety, public health and integrity of medical profession. The decision, taken primarily to fill vacant seats, abolishes merit as a criterion and reduces a competitive examination to a mere administrative formality.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Supreme Court Notice To NBEMS, NMC, Central Government On Zero Percentile In NEET PG | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), National Medical Commission (NMC) and central government to reduce qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26. Doctors’ bodies have filed the PIL. SC will hear the matter on February 6.

article-image

The petition assails the notice dated January 13 issued by NBEMS reducing the qualifying cut-off. Petitioners contend the cut-off has been lowered to abnormally low levels, including zero and negative percentiles. They argue that reduction of qualifying standards for postgraduate medical education is arbitrary and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national executive Dr Akash Soni, GMC Bhopal, is one of the petitioners.

The petition adds that medicine directly implicates human life, integrity and dignity, and institutionalising dilution of professional standards in such a field is impermissible, Dr Soni said.

