 MP News: Training Session For Centre Heads Ahead Of State Board Exams In Jabalpur
The District Education Officer instructed the teachers to inform all concerned about the facilities provided to students with disabilities, to arrange for supervisors and obtain their approval, to visit the police stations holding the question papers in advance to ensure arrangements are in place, and to ensure the timely distribution of confidential materials.

Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A training session was organised for centre heads and assistant centre heads appointed for all 100 exam centres in Jabalpur ahead of the state board examinations, an official said on Wednesday.

The class X and XII board examinations would start from February 10.

District Panchayat CEO Abhishek Gehlot instructed the center heads and assistant center heads to discharge their assigned responsibilities with utmost dedication and seriousness. He stated that the examination should be conducted in a completely organized and fair manner, and that any negligence will not be tolerated.

District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni informed that the board examinations will begin on February 10 and continue until March 7.

A total of 100 examination centers have been designated in the district, including 96 regular and four private examination centers. Four of these centers have been declared sensitive, where observers have been appointed.

A total of 23,088 candidates in Class 10 and 18,640 candidates in Class 12 will appear for the examination.

He also stated that the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited at the examination center.

