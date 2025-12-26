 MP News: Railways Announce Ajmer - Hyderabad Special Train For Ajmer Urs Mela 2025; Halts At Neemuch, Ratlam & Mandsaur
The Railways have announced an Ajmer–Hyderabad Urs Special Train for Ajmer Urs Mela 2025 to manage the heavy rush of devotees. Train 07730 will depart Ajmer on December 28 and halt at key stations including Ratlam and Ujjain before reaching Hyderabad. The Urs, one of Rajasthan’s biggest Sufi festivals, runs till December 31.

Friday, December 26, 2025
MP News: Bhopal Division Releases New Train Timetable From Jan 1; Multiple Arrival–Departure Changes Announced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees expected during the Ajmer Urs Mela 2025, the Railways have announced an Urs Special Train between Ajmer and Hyderabad. The trains aim to provide major relief to passengers.

According to Ratlam Railway Division Public Relations Department, train number 07730 (Ajmer - Hyderabad Urs Special) will depart from Ajmer at 10:25 am on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The train will reach Chittorgarh at 2 pm, Neemuch at 2:49 pm, Mandsaur at 3:29 pm, and Ratlam Junction at 5.30 pm, where it will halt for 10 minutes before proceeding further. 

It will arrive at Ujjain at 7:25 pm and reach Hyderabad at 11:30 pm on Monday night.

The special train will run for one trip and will also halt at Kishangarh, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Itarsi, Akola, Purna, Nanded, Nizamabad and Secunderabad.

For passenger convenience, the train will have First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Sleeper and General class coaches, making travel easier for devotees and regular passengers alike.

The Ajmer Urs Mela 2025 began on December 17 and will conclude on December 31, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Urs is one of the biggest Sufi festivals in Rajasthan and attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

