 MP News: 30-Year-Old Jumps Into Narmada River From Dewas Bridge, Dies
A youth jumped into the Narmada river from the old bridge in Nemawar on Friday and died. He was later identified as 30-year-old Ganesh Rathore from Harda district. Local divers and police carried out the search. Locals also objected to the inhuman manner in which the body was handled while being sent for post-mortem.

Updated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man jumped into the Narmada river from the old bridge in Dewas on Friday.

People present nearby witnessed the incident and raised an alarm.

The bridge is located in Nemawar, about 150 km away from the district headquarters, on Friday.

Local swimmers and divers who were near the bridge immediately began searching for the youth.

After receiving information, the Nemawar police also reached the spot and joined the search operation. After several hours of effort, the youth was pulled out of the river, but he had already died by then.

Several hours later, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ganesh Rathore, son of Gokulprasad Rathore, a resident of Chhoti Harda village in Harda district.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The reason behind the youth jumping into the river is not clear so far. Police officials said the exact cause will be known after completing the investigation and recording statements of family members.

Meanwhile, people present at the Narmada ghat raised objections over the way the body was handled.

According to locals, when the body was being sent for post-mortem, it was first lifted by some people and placed on a tractor-trolley.

Two people sitting on the trolley were then seen dragging the body forward. Locals termed the act inhuman and demanded that bodies be handled with dignity.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and raised questions about proper procedures during such sensitive situations.

