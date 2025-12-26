MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Chhatarpur Overbridge, Poison Bottle Found At Spot

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was found near a drain in Chhatarpur on Thursday. A bottle of poison was also recovered from the spot.

It is suspected that the victim consumed poison.

The incident came to light when local people noticed a body lying near a drain on the Bamitha overbridge bypass road and informed the police.

The incident took place in the Bamitha police station area of Chhatarpur district.

According to the police, an open container of poison, suspected to be sulphas, was found near the body.

The deceased has been identified as Bachchi Kushwaha, son of Sarju Kushwaha, aged about 40 years.

He was a resident of Khairi village. No visible injury marks were found on the body at the spot, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination.

After receiving information, Bamitha police constable Bhanu Patel reached the spot along with Dial 112 pilot Deependra Awasthi. The police cordoned off the area and informed senior officers about the incident. The body was later sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Police officials said they are also trying to find out whether the man consumed poison himself or if there is any other angle involved in the case.

Family members of the deceased have been informed, and their statements will be recorded as part of the investigation.

Bamitha police have registered a case and started further legal proceedings. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem report.