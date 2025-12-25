Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Protest Demanding Seniority From Date Of Appointment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5,000 teachers from 55 districts of the state protested at Ambedkar Park in on Thursday demanding seniority from the date of appointment, restoration of the old pension scheme, discontinuation of the e-attendance system, and simplification of compassionate appointment rules.

They criticised the government's alleged anti-people policies. Under the leadership of State President Jagdish Yadav, a delegation of Rajya Shikshak Sangh handed over a memorandum to the official at CM House.

Yadav warned that if the government does not take a decision on seniority and other demands within the next 15 days, a more intense agitation will be launched.

Yadav said that before 2018, teachers received seniority from the date of their appointment, but the government, under the pretext of implementing the State Education Service, has actually snatched away the teachers' seniority. He alleged that the rules for compassionate appointments have been made so complicated that families are asked for the date of death, causing unnecessary hardship to the bereaved families.