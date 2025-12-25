 Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Protest Demanding Seniority From Date Of Appointment
Around 5,000 teachers from across Madhya Pradesh staged a protest in Bhopal, demanding seniority from the date of appointment, restoration of the old pension scheme, and withdrawal of the e-attendance system. Led by Rajya Shikshak Sangh, they submitted a memorandum to the CM House and warned of intensified agitation if demands are not met within 15 days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5,000 teachers from 55 districts of the state protested at Ambedkar Park in on Thursday demanding seniority from the date of appointment, restoration of the old pension scheme, discontinuation of the e-attendance system, and simplification of compassionate appointment rules.

They criticised the government's alleged anti-people policies. Under the leadership of State President Jagdish Yadav, a delegation of Rajya Shikshak Sangh handed over a memorandum to the official at CM House.

