MP News: 'Janwar Jaisa Bartav Mat Karo,' Says Singer Kailash Kher After Excited Crowd Breaks Barricades, Jump Onto Stage During LIVE Concert In Gwalior -- VIDEO

MP News: 'Janwar-Giri Mat Karen,' Says Singer Kailash Kher After Crowd Breaks Barricades, Jump Onto Stage During LIVE Concert In Gwalior -- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major chaos broke out during a live concert of renowned singer Kailash Kher in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, forcing the show to be stopped midway on Thursday.

The event was organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Union Minister Amit Shah had addressed a gathering at the same venue hours ago.

However, while Kailash Kher was performing on stage, the crowd suddenly turned uncontrollable. Many people rushed towards the stage to see him up close.

A video of the entire ruckus has also surfaced on social media, which is being widely circulated.

Janwaron Jaisa Bartav Mat Kijiye,’ Says Singer #KailashKher After Crowd Break Barricades, Jump Onto Stage During Gwalior Concert

#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews

In the video, it is clearly visible how barricades were broken and several people jumped onto the stage. This created panic-like situations and raised serious concerns about the singer’s safety.

Seeing the situation worsen, Kailash Kher stopped singing and said, “Koi bhi hamare instruments ke nikat bhi aaya to hum show band kar denge. Humne aapki prashansa ki or aap inta janwar-giri kar rahe hain ... .Janwar-giri mat karen…Please!….(If anyone comes near our instruments, we will stop the show. We appreciated you, and in return you are behaving in such an unruly, animal-like manner. Please don’t behave like this. Please!).”

Venue lacked security personnel

It is said that despite his request, the situation did not improve and the concert was cancelled midway.

Sources said that there were not enough security personnel at the venue, which allowed the situation to go out of control.

What has made the incident more concerning is that around 12 hours earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a public meeting at the same venue, where strict security arrangements were in place.

However, within a few hours, the security system appeared to have completely failed.