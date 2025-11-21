 MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

Singer Kailash Kher’s performance at the annual Lord Pashupatinath Fair turned controversial after his remark “Taali Bajao Gareebon” drew reactions from the audience and social media users. The moment he addressed the crowd with the line “Clap, poor people…”, murmurs began among those present, with many recording the incident and sharing it online.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur | Kailash Kher

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Kailash Kher’s performance at the annual Lord Pashupatinath Fair turned controversial after his remark “Taali Bajao Gareebon” drew reactions from the audience and social media users.

Earlier, the audience engaged with his live singing as he presented songs including Teri Deewani, Saiyyan and Taali Bajao Gareebon. The moment he addressed the crowd with the line “Clap, poor people…”, murmurs began among those present, with many recording the incident and sharing it online.

Kher also commented on the civic body’s handling of the event, reportedly organised at a cost of around Rs 47 lakh. On stage, he addressed organisers saying, “Poverty should not be shown, wisdom should be shown. If there is hesitation in spending, then such events should not be organised.” The remark led to further discussions regarding the budget and arrangements.

Read Also
Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of...
article-image

During the programme, when MLA Hardeep Singh Dang was invited on stage, Kher made a light comment, saying, “Which sting is this?” referring to the MLA’s surname, which translates to “sting.” The remark drew mixed reactions from those present.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

While the musical presentation continued, the focus shifted to Kher’s statements rather than the performance. Many audience members and viewers online questioned the tone and intent of the remarks.

Before the event, Kailash Kher visited the Pashupatinath Temple and offered prayers. At a press briefing, he described the experience of visiting the eight-faced Pashupatinath idol and said the atmosphere of the temple created a deep spiritual impression.

The discussion around the remarks continues, with clips circulating across platforms and reactions emerging from various sections of the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur

MP News: Villagers Perform Ritual To Retrieve Deceased Man’s ‘Soul’ From Hospital In Ratlam

MP News: Villagers Perform Ritual To Retrieve Deceased Man’s ‘Soul’ From Hospital In Ratlam

Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of...

Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of...

MP News: 27-Year-Old Man Leaves Luxurious Life To Become Jain Monk In Indore; Will Take 'Diksha' On...

MP News: 27-Year-Old Man Leaves Luxurious Life To Become Jain Monk In Indore; Will Take 'Diksha' On...