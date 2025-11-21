MP News: Kailash Kher’s Remark ‘Taali Bajao Gareebon’ Sparks Controversy In Mandsaur | Kailash Kher

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Kailash Kher’s performance at the annual Lord Pashupatinath Fair turned controversial after his remark “Taali Bajao Gareebon” drew reactions from the audience and social media users.

Earlier, the audience engaged with his live singing as he presented songs including Teri Deewani, Saiyyan and Taali Bajao Gareebon. The moment he addressed the crowd with the line “Clap, poor people…”, murmurs began among those present, with many recording the incident and sharing it online.

Kher also commented on the civic body’s handling of the event, reportedly organised at a cost of around Rs 47 lakh. On stage, he addressed organisers saying, “Poverty should not be shown, wisdom should be shown. If there is hesitation in spending, then such events should not be organised.” The remark led to further discussions regarding the budget and arrangements.

During the programme, when MLA Hardeep Singh Dang was invited on stage, Kher made a light comment, saying, “Which sting is this?” referring to the MLA’s surname, which translates to “sting.” The remark drew mixed reactions from those present.

While the musical presentation continued, the focus shifted to Kher’s statements rather than the performance. Many audience members and viewers online questioned the tone and intent of the remarks.

Before the event, Kailash Kher visited the Pashupatinath Temple and offered prayers. At a press briefing, he described the experience of visiting the eight-faced Pashupatinath idol and said the atmosphere of the temple created a deep spiritual impression.

The discussion around the remarks continues, with clips circulating across platforms and reactions emerging from various sections of the public.