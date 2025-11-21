 MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme

MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme

The RSS has swung into action to mediate between the government and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to settle the dispute that has arisen after the issuance of an order modifying the land pooling scheme for Simhastha in Ujjain. The Akhil Bharatiya Baudhik Pramukh of the RSS, Deepak Visupte, has held talks with the BJP’s state unit, Hemant Khandelwal, to resolve the issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS has swung into action to mediate between the government and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to settle the dispute that has arisen after the issuance of an order modifying the land pooling scheme for Simhastha in Ujjain.

The Akhil Bharatiya Baudhik Pramukh of the RSS, Deepak Visupte, has held talks with the BJP’s state unit, Hemant Khandelwal, to resolve the issue.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sought the RSS's help.

Yadav told Visupte that the land pooling scheme had been scrapped according to the BKS, and a little amount of land would be acquired from the farmers for necessary work to conduct Simhastha.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works
Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle

After Yadav’s request, Visupte was ready to mediate between the government and the BKS.

Visupte also held talks with Khandelwal. The government has been advised to issue a clear order revoking the land pooling scheme.

The BKS has also been told that the government is not going to acquire farmers’ land, and the Urban Development Department will issue a notification to clear the issue.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fire Colony, Central Jail, Mausam Kendra...
article-image

The Urban Development Department has modified the land pooling scheme (8, 9, 10, and 11) of the Ujjain Development Authority.

In the modified scheme, it has been mentioned that the government will be able to acquire land for constructing roads and developing social infrastructure.

In the notification, the government will specify the areas for which the land can be acquired.

The government plans to mention that it will acquire land for constructing roads, sewerage and water tanks and to do other important work related to Simhastha.

At a meeting between the government and the BKS on September 17, the government showed its intention to scrap the scheme.

But the dispute has begun because of its modification.

State unit president of the BKS Kamal Singh Anjana demanded the government withdraw the order within 48 hours.

The dispute may end because of the RSS mediation.

Anjana said the BKS would keep the central leadership posted about the situation arising out of the dispute.

Now, the central leaders will take a decision, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme

MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme

Indore News: Retired Medical Officer Loses ₹4.32 Crore In Digital Arrest Case

Indore News: Retired Medical Officer Loses ₹4.32 Crore In Digital Arrest Case

MP News: 'Madhya Pradesh May Face Repeat Of Uttar Pradesh Setback On Promotion Quota,' Says SAPAKS...

MP News: 'Madhya Pradesh May Face Repeat Of Uttar Pradesh Setback On Promotion Quota,' Says SAPAKS...

MP News: Fifth Arrest In Blackbuck Poaching Case, First From Madhya Pradesh

MP News: Fifth Arrest In Blackbuck Poaching Case, First From Madhya Pradesh

Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials

Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials