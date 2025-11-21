MP News: RSS Mediates Between BKS, Govt Over Land Pooling Scheme |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS has swung into action to mediate between the government and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to settle the dispute that has arisen after the issuance of an order modifying the land pooling scheme for Simhastha in Ujjain.

The Akhil Bharatiya Baudhik Pramukh of the RSS, Deepak Visupte, has held talks with the BJP’s state unit, Hemant Khandelwal, to resolve the issue.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sought the RSS's help.

Yadav told Visupte that the land pooling scheme had been scrapped according to the BKS, and a little amount of land would be acquired from the farmers for necessary work to conduct Simhastha.

After Yadav’s request, Visupte was ready to mediate between the government and the BKS.

Visupte also held talks with Khandelwal. The government has been advised to issue a clear order revoking the land pooling scheme.

The BKS has also been told that the government is not going to acquire farmers’ land, and the Urban Development Department will issue a notification to clear the issue.

The Urban Development Department has modified the land pooling scheme (8, 9, 10, and 11) of the Ujjain Development Authority.

In the modified scheme, it has been mentioned that the government will be able to acquire land for constructing roads and developing social infrastructure.

In the notification, the government will specify the areas for which the land can be acquired.

The government plans to mention that it will acquire land for constructing roads, sewerage and water tanks and to do other important work related to Simhastha.

At a meeting between the government and the BKS on September 17, the government showed its intention to scrap the scheme.

But the dispute has begun because of its modification.

State unit president of the BKS Kamal Singh Anjana demanded the government withdraw the order within 48 hours.

The dispute may end because of the RSS mediation.

Anjana said the BKS would keep the central leadership posted about the situation arising out of the dispute.

Now, the central leaders will take a decision, he said.