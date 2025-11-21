MP News: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh ’S Remark On Maoist Commander Hidma’s Death In Encounter Kicks Up Row |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A post made on social media by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh after the killing of a Maoist commander, Hidma, has raised a controversy.

Singh has shared a video of a social worker from Bastar, Soni Sodhi.

In the video, Sodhi put a question mark on the encounter of Hidma. She said it was a fake encounter.

According to Sodhi, Hidma, who was about to lay down arms, was caught and killed.

She demanded an inquiry into the case. Sodhi also said she would challenge the case in the court.

After Singh shared Sodhi’s interview on social media, the BJP took him to task.

As well as sharing the interview on social, Singh has written that he is opposed to the violence orchestrated by the Maoists.

He was in favour of forcing him to surrender, Singh wrote. But there is something else in the case.

He wanted to know whether the government intended to spend money for the development of tribal areas in Bastar division.

He further wrote about whether the tribal people would get their share in the mineral wealth of Bastar and whether the tribal people would be able to show enough documents for inclusion of their names in the voters’ list under SIR.

The BJP has never been keen to protect the interests of the tribal people, the former chief minister wrote.

Reacting to the post, MP Alok Sharma said Singh never spoke a single word in honour of those who had laid down their lives for the nation.

He always speaks in favour of terrorists, Sharma said, adding that the people know everything, and this is the reason that the party loses every election.