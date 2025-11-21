 MP News: 3 West Bengalis Dead, One Critical After Tractor Trolley Overturns In Gwalior
As many as three people were killed and a 19-year-old youth was seriously injured when a speeding tractor trolley overturned on Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Jhansi highway. All the deceased and injured were residents of West Bengal and worked as electricity tower builders.

Syed Faizan Ali
Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three people were killed and a 19-year-old youth was seriously injured when a speeding tractor trolley overturned on Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Jhansi highway.

All the deceased and injured were residents of West Bengal and worked as electricity tower builders.

The accident occurred in the Jorasi Valley in the Bilaua police station area. A total of five people were on board the tractor trolley.

The deceased have been identified as Alkash Sheikh, Mustagin Alam, and Duresh Sarkar, who died on the spot. Masoom Sheikh was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Trauma Center in Gwalior. The tractor driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Bilaua police station immediately arrived at the scene.

The injured were immediately transported to the Gwalior Trauma Center, and the three bodies were also transported to Gwalior by ambulance. The accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway, which the police gradually cleared.

According to police information, all the victims were residents of West Bengal. They worked in the area constructing power line towers.

They were reportedly traveling to build a power tower in a tractor trolley when the accident occurred in the Jorasi Valley.

Bilaua police station in-charge Ila Tandon said that three people died in the tractor-trolley overturn, and one was injured, who is being treated in Gwalior. She confirmed that all were residents of West Bengal and worked as tower builders. A search is underway for the accused driver.

