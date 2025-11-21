 MP News: Wife Catches ASI Husband With Another Woman In Satna, Thrashes Him Publicly
Wife Anita Singh alleged that ASI Ramayan Singh had not been home for six months. She complained that he was not even supporting the family. Singh that her husband had previously avoided answering calls from a woman.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
FPJ (An AI-Generated Visual)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high-volage drama unfolded at Satna district hospital, when a woman caught her ASI husband with his alleged girlfriend and a child on Thursday. The wife held the cop by his collar and thrashed him publicly, drawing attention of the locals and the passersby.

According to information, ASI Ramayan Singh, posted at the Nagaud police station in Satna, went to the district hospital with a woman and a child. His wife Anita Singh, coincidentally, reached the hospital at the same time. Furious to see her husband with another woman, Singh's wife confronted her. She dismissed all his excuses and the argument started to escalate. A huge crowd gathered as she started to beat him.

ASI Ramayan Singh wasn't home for 6 months

Though claims of extra-marital affairs against the ASI cannot be verified.

Police started investigation

Police have sent both the parties-- ASI and his wife, to the Kotwali police station and initiated an investigation. Further details are yet to be ascertained.

