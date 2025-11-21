Bhopal News: EOW Conducts Searches At Dileep Gupta's DG Minerals & Maa Cimentech In ₹35.7 Crore Fraud Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted searches at the residence and office of DG Minerals and Maa Cimentech Private Limited to secure documents and evidence related to the alleged ₹35.7 crore fraud case, officials said here on Friday.

It has registered a case against the director of the two companies for allegedly cheating investors of ₹35.75 crore.

Read Also Indore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To...

EOW Director General Upendra Jain said that complainant Vineet Jain, his mother Lata Jain, and his mother-in-law were cheated of ₹35.75 crore after investing in the two companies of Dileep Gupta.

The EOW had asked the company directors to present the documents and papers related to the complaint, but the directors did not provide them to the investigation agency.

He added that there was suspicion that several important records related to fraudulent share allotments, fake valuations, forged cheques, and transactions from various bank accounts had been concealed or destroyed.

The EOW sleuths conducted a search the company office, residence to scan the files, laptops and other digital devices.

He said clear contradictions were found between the documents presented by the accused in court and the information given to the police. There was a strong possibility that crucial evidence had been concealed.

A search warrant was obtained from the court under Section 96 of the CrPC, and searches are being conducted at the accused’s residence: 6-7 Parika Society, Phase-2, Chuna Bhatti, Bhopal, and the accused’s office: Plot 158, DTH Heights, MP Nagar, Bhopal.

The purpose of the search is to recover and secure genuine or fake documents related to fake shares, bank transactions, digital evidence, and other material connected to investors.

During the search so far, registries of several lands and properties, cheque books of bank accounts, cash, and other documents have been recovered from the house and office. All recovered material is being examined, and further legal action is underway.