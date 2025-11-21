 Indore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To Pune After National Competition
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIndore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To Pune After National Competition

Indore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To Pune After National Competition

"The complainant left for Pune by the passenger bus on the night of November 16 after participating in a national shooting competition in Bhopal. The accused, who were drunk, repeatedly went over to her seat, touched her with bad intentions, and misbehaved with her," he said. The bus had about 50 passengers on board, but none of them came to the woman's help, the DCP added.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Two drivers and another man were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a 30-year-old woman shooter on a private passenger bus. | Representative Image

Indore: Two drivers and another man were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a 30-year-old woman shooter on a private passenger bus travelling from Bhopal to Pune, police said.

Drivers of the Verma Travels bus, Arvind Verma (35) and Paramendra Gautam (52) alongwith `cleaner' (driver's assistant) Deepak Malviya (27) were arrested after the woman filed a complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI.

"The complainant left for Pune by the passenger bus on the night of November 16 after participating in a national shooting competition in Bhopal. The accused, who were drunk, repeatedly went over to her seat, touched her with bad intentions, and misbehaved with her," he said.

The bus had about 50 passengers on board, but none of them came to the woman's help, the DCP added.

FPJ Shorts
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock
Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock
BMC Confirms Budhwar Park Redevelopment Will Proceed After Fresh Budget Allocation, Rejects Claims Of Project Cancellation
BMC Confirms Budhwar Park Redevelopment Will Proceed After Fresh Budget Allocation, Rejects Claims Of Project Cancellation
Read Also
BMC Elections 2025: Know When The Last Civic Body Polls Were Held In Mumbai
article-image

When the bus was passing through Rajendra Nagar area of Indore, police were checking vehicles for drunken driving. Seeing police on the road, the victim mustered courage and began protesting loudly against the accused's actions, after which they abandoned the bus and fled.

The police contacted the bus operator and arranged for a replacement driver and cleaner, after which the bus resumed its journey.

A case was registered against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and they were taken into custody on Thursday, DCP Lalchandani said, adding that further probe was on.

The bus will be seized as part of the probe, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunil Tatkare Implicated Parth Pawar In Pune Land Case, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi

Sunil Tatkare Implicated Parth Pawar In Pune Land Case, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi

Indore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To...

Indore Police Arrest Three Bus Staff For Sexually Harassing Woman Shooter Traveling From Bhopal To...

Shital Tejwani Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Probe Into Pune Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar’s...

Shital Tejwani Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Probe Into Pune Land Deal Linked To Parth Pawar’s...

Jalgaon: Sadhana Mahajan Elected Unopposed As Jamner Municipality Chief

Jalgaon: Sadhana Mahajan Elected Unopposed As Jamner Municipality Chief

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case