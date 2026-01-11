Nanded: Unidentified Body Found Inside Bag In Sahastrakund Water Body, Police Probe On | Representational Image

Nanded: The body of an unidentified person found in the Sahastrakund water body area, a popular tourist spot on the Marathwada–Vidarbha border, on Friday afternoon, created a sensation in the area. The body was found inside a bag in the water.

The body was recovered from the Kolhapuri Weir (KT Weir) on the Painganga River on the Marathwada–Vidarbha border. The secretary of the Sahastrakund Banganga Trust, Satish Walkikar, informed the Islampur and Dhanki police stations of Vidarbha about the incident. After receiving the information, police teams rushed to the spot and pulled the body out of the water.

Police said the person may have died around 10 to 15 days ago, as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhanki police station. Police are investigating whether the death was due to murder or natural causes. Several rumours about the body had spread among local residents.

A large number of people gathered at the spot to see the body. Police are making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the cause of death. A case in this connection has been registered with the Bitergaon police station.

The deceased is estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years, fair-complexioned and around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt bearing the names of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar along with the symbol of a ‘Mashal’.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the deceased.