 Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Accuses Chandrakant Patil Of Hypocrisy Over Gangster Links Ahead Of PMC Polls
During a recent event, Chandrakant Patil explained why ex-BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar was denied a candidacy ticket. Patil had criticised Balwadkar over a viral video allegedly featuring him with goons, including absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has now targeted Patil based on these very remarks

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Accuses Chandrakant Patil Of Hypocrisy Over Gangster Links Ahead Of PMC Polls | X | @DhangekarRavii

Pune: The campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections is in full swing across the state. Rallies, gatherings, and meetings are being held in various cities. While the ruling and opposition parties are trading accusations, leaders within the Mahayuti alliance are also seen criticising one another. Amidst this, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar have launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil.

During a recent event, Chandrakant Patil explained why ex-BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar was denied a candidacy ticket. Patil had criticised Balwadkar over a viral video allegedly featuring him with goons, including absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has now targeted Patil based on these very remarks.

Ravindra Dhangekar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring photographs in which he claims Chandrakant Patil is seen alongside gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

article-image

Using these images to point out alleged hypocrisy, Dhangekar stated, “Chandrakant Patil, who gives lessons on morality regarding hooliganism, should follow the same rules he applied to Balwadkar and return to Kolhapur.”

Dhangekar further added, “Yesterday, during a meeting, Chandrakant Patil said Amol Balwadkar’s ticket was cut because of a viral video with gangsters. If Patil were truly that sensitive, would hooliganism have flourished in Kothrud? In the attached photos, Chandrakant Patil is seen with notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal. If he holds others to such standards, he should apply them to himself and leave for Kolhapur.”

This is not the first clash in recent days. Ravindra Dhangekar recently levelled serious allegations against BJP leader and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol regarding a land deal involving the Jain Boarding House in Pune. Hence, the political atmosphere in Pune has heated up, witnessing a direct rift between Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the BJP.

