Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Emerges As Cybercrime 'Earning Hotspot' As Fraud Losses Touch ₹400 Crore In 2025

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad has emerged as an “earning hotspot” for cybercriminals, with fraudsters swindling a staggering Rs 400 crore from city residents last year. Although the recovery rate has increased significantly compared to previous years, the total amount lost and the overall ratio of money lost to money recovered remain major concerns for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), mirroring a challenge faced by police forces nationwide.

To control the increasing cyber crimes and have a dedicated set of expert officials handling complaints involving a huge sum of money, the commissionerate was given permission to start an independent Cyber Police Station in October 2024. Earlier, there used to be a cyber cell with limited officers and equipment, which made investigation a tough job, noted senior officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. 2025 was the first full year of the Cyber Police Station, in which they upgraded the known standards of prevention and crime detection.

The Cyber Police Station registered a total of 269 cases spanning across the city limits. Despite the cases being complex and hard to investigate, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey claimed that 112 of these cases were solved, which resulted in arrests of 215 suspects spanning across the nation.

In 2024, cyber thieves duped city residents of a total sum of Rs 342.42 crore. The recovery at the time stood at just Rs 3.67 crore, accounting for slightly over 1% of the stolen funds. This year, approximately Rs 400 crore was stolen from residents of the twin city; however, the cyber police station has managed to recover Rs 24.38 crore of the swindled amount. This marks a significant improvement, as 6.10% of the stolen money was recovered in 2025. Although the increase is modest, the improvement cannot be denied.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, under whose purview the cyber police station functions, said that an independent cyber police station definitely makes a positive difference. “With a dedicated team handling follow-ups with courts and coordinating with banks to freeze and trace accounts, the recovery has increased,” noted DCP Dr Pawar while speaking to The FPJ.

Police officials said that fraud cases exceeding Rs 50 lakh and other sensitive matters are registered directly at the Cyber Police Station. In 2025, this station registered 52 serious cases and arrested 144 suspects. The police administration clarified that every complaint undergoes a detailed independent investigation before an FIR is officially registered.

Not only stopping at this, but police also managed to prevent other cybercrimes where blackmail and extortion took place using the tool of the internet. In every such case, officials from the cyber police station provided help. Two of the most serious cases include incidents of AI-based image morphing.

One such serious case involved a female MBA student from Bavdhan who was allegedly blackmailed by a Mumbai-based man she had met online through a gaming platform. In another incident from Chikhali, a woman’s colleague reportedly morphed her photos and attempted to extort her. In both cases, the crimes were triggered after the women rejected the accused individuals’ alleged romantic advances. The cyber team of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police managed to find the accused within hours once the complaint was lodged.

Pattern Identified, Prevention Efforts Ongoing

In 2025, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police identified a clear pattern across cybercrime cases involving financial losses. Most victims were either senior citizens or young and educated individuals seeking quick financial gains. While senior citizens were typically duped through fear and threats, the younger demographic -- largely from the Hinjawadi–Wakad IT belt -- fell prey to schemes promising unusually high returns.

DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar noted, “In 2025, we noticed senior citizens falling prey to scams such as digital arrests and online threats. Meanwhile, the younger crowd who were looking to invest their money fell prey to huge returns. We have started an awareness campaign. This year, we plan to go from place to place and hold dialogues with senior citizens. Those who remain isolated are being tracked and given knowledge of the new age crime. Along with that, awareness sessions for the young crowd and safe investments will also be held this year.”

Cyber fraudsters use new technology and psychological pressure every day to rob citizens. The following methods are primarily being used, as revealed by the Cyber Police:

- Stock Market and Investment Bait: Victims are lured with promises of "high returns" through fake investment apps or WhatsApp groups. After showing small initial profits, fraudsters gulp down crores of rupees.

- Digital Arrest: Fraudsters call posing as officers from the CBI, police, or narcotics department, claiming that a package containing drugs or illegal items has been intercepted in the victim's name. Out of fear, people pay lakhs of rupees for a "settlement".

- Task-Based Fraud: People are lured with commissions for working from home, liking videos, or reviewing hotels. Initially, Rs 100–Rs 200 are paid to build trust, after which victims are defrauded for larger amounts in the name of "premium tasks".

- Credit/Debit Card Panic: Posing as bank employees, fraudsters call to "update" or "prevent the closure" of a card, using it as an excuse to get an OTP and empty the account.

- Matrimonial and Honey Traps: Fraudsters build relationships on matrimonial sites. They claim to have sent an expensive gift from abroad that is "stuck" at customs. Money is then extorted online under the pretext of clearance fees.

Reminder of How One Can Avoid Getting Duped:

1) Avoid Greed: Stay away from any investment that promises to double your money in a very short time.

2) Verify Identity: If someone claims to be a police or government official over the phone and demands money, hang up immediately. No government agency asks for money over the phone or performs a "digital arrest".

3) Don’t Click Links: Never click on links sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or Telegram from unknown numbers.

4) Maintain Privacy: Do not make personal information or banking details public on social media. Never share your bank OTP, PIN, or password with anyone.

5) Golden Hour: Golden Hour in cybercrime refers to the critical first few hours after a fraud occurs. Prompt reporting during this period helps authorities quickly freeze bank accounts, trace transactions, and prevent further losses, significantly increasing the chances of recovering the stolen money. One must reach out to police as soon as they can after they realise they have been defrauded.