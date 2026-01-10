‘Many Find Their Voice Only During Elections’: CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Veiled Attack Amid Ajit Pawar-Mahesh Landge Row In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Targeting his ally in the state and centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while speaking at a rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, saying the opposition is frustrated, annoyed, and resentful, and that as elections come nearer, many find their voice.

Chief Minister Fadnavis held a public meeting in Akurdi on Saturday to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. MLAs Shankar Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, MLCs Uma Khapare and Amit Gorkhe, and BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Shatrughna Kate were present in the rally.

As expected, CM Fadnavis spoke about the recent verbal boxing display between Deputy CM Pawar and MLA Landge. Choosing not to take any names, Fadnavis said in his speech, “Since the BJP came to power in PCMC, tremendous developmental work has been done. Because of this work, the opposition is filled with frustration, annoyance, and resentment. They have no work to talk about.”

“The opposition are asked many questions for which they have no answers. Therefore, while they try to turn the election discussion from development into arguments and question-and-answer sessions, many people find their voice (start speaking out) only when elections arrive. Do not get angry just because they are angry,” added CM Fadnavis.

The CM further said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is the fastest-growing city in Maharashtra. The city was formed as a city of hard-working people. People from various parts of Maharashtra, along with the sons of the soil, settled here through hard work, and from that, the city was built. The city must change, and for that, efforts were made after 2014.

‘BJP’s work speaks for itself’

Fadnavis further said, “An attempt was made to give the city a modern face. Many find their voice only when elections arrive. Many people keep saying various things. BJP’s work speaks for itself.” Advising MLA Landge, the CM said, “If we talk about the work we have done in the city, the time to answer anyone will not arise.” Fadnavis also expressed confidence that more BJP corporators will be elected this time than the last time.

Fadnavis also said, “During the tenure of the former government, the work of building 13,000 flats under the 'Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission' (JNNURM) was delayed for 15 years. In 15 years, only 6,700 flats were built. The construction was of very poor quality. After the BJP came to power, houses were built at various places in the city under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. One should compare the work of these two housing projects. That clearly shows what the administration of the then rulers was like and how the BJP's is.”

Fadnavis concluded by saying, “Pune district is a hub for manufacturing and technology. Now it will be made into a world-class hub. 25% of the global offices of multinational companies will be started in Pune. In the future, the population of Pimpri-Chinchwad will be more than Pune. Efforts are being made to develop a better city for that.”

‘I do not have the stature to speak about Ajit Dada’ – MLA Landge

The verbal clash between two Dadas in Pimpri-Chinchwad has reached its flashpoint this week. Ajit Pawar recently spoke about MLA Landge’s alleged disrespectful way of speaking about him, sarcastically remarking that this is how we talk about people beneath us. Landge is a very senior leader, said Pawar.

Speaking about this, MLA Landge said, “I have given a proper answer to those who levelled wrong allegations against me. Should only the BJP respect the leaders within the Mahayuti? In the Lok Sabha, the highest lead was given to the NCP candidate from Bhosari. However, a false narrative is being spread by them (Ajit Pawar) without reason."

“My stature cannot be compared to his. He leads the state. I do not have the stature to speak about him," said MLA Mahesh Landge. As things stand, the battle between the two Dadas is showing signs of cooling off.

Key Statements From The CM’s Speech:

- Processing waste using advanced technology.

- The first municipal corporation in the country to generate electricity from waste.

- Ranked seventh in the country and first in the state in Swachh Bharat.

- Outright cancellation of 300 crore rupees in penalty tax.

- Gave 12.5% compensation to those affected by the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA)

- Converted PCNTDA properties to 'Freehold'.

- Positive decision regarding the Red Zone within a few months.

- Newly demarcating the blue and red lines of rivers and streams after a fresh survey.

- A 42 km metro route from Nigdi to Chakan.

- Conservation of the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers.

- Water planning considering the population 30 years into the future.

- Will manage traffic congestion.

- As long as I am Chief Minister, the Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue.