 ‘Wait & Watch’: Ajit Pawar On Whether NCP’s Alliance Will Continue Beyond Pune Civic Polls; Supriya Sule Makes Key Statement
HomePune‘Wait & Watch’: Ajit Pawar On Whether NCP’s Alliance Will Continue Beyond Pune Civic Polls; Supriya Sule Makes Key Statement

On Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from NCP and Baramati MP Supriya Sule from NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) shared the stage to release the joint manifesto for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
‘Wait & Watch’: Ajit Pawar On Whether NCP’s Pune Alliance Will Continue Beyond Civic Polls; Supriya Sule Makes Key Statement | Representative Pic

Pune: On the occasion of the Municipal Corporation elections, an unprecedented game of alliances is unfolding in the state. Parties that stood against each other during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are now campaigning hand-in-hand. Similarly, two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), split due to political differences and rebellion, have come back together specifically for these elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

When asked if this Pune alliance was merely a strategic political arrangement, Supriya Sule replied, “You are free to draw whatever meaning you wish from this.”

When asked if Tai and Dada’s journey together would continue into future elections, Ajit Pawar responded in very few words: “Wait and watch.”

‘Supriya told me she is behind ’me’: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar has been camping out for the Municipal Corporation campaign, attending rallies and public meetings. However, journalists asked Supriya Sule why she had been missing from the scene.

Ajit Pawar immediately interjected to answer, saying, “She told me, ‘Dada, you are the elder brother; you should do the running. I am right behind you.’” As Ajit Pawar gave this answer during the press conference, Supriya Sule could not hold back her laughter.

Regarding her absence, Supriya Sule added, “You follow my social media. You will surely know where I have been for the last eight days through my posts.”

