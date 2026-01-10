Muslim Welfare Association Declares Support For Ajit Pawar's NCP In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad - WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

At a meeting of the minority community held in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Muslim Welfare Association officially announced its support for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections.

NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the community that the party would remain firmly committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights of Muslims, ensuring social security, promoting education, and working for their overall development.

"Ajit Pawar’s leadership, rooted in the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr BR Ambedkar, has consistently upheld secular values. He has always stood firmly for the rightful demands of the Muslim community. He has supported the community during difficult times not merely through words but through concrete action," said Salim Sarang, National President of the Muslim Welfare Association, while explaining the organisation’s stand.

Based on this trust and past experience, Sarang stated that the Muslim community has decided to stand resolutely with the Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Ajit Pawar in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections.

Office-bearers of the Muslim Welfare Association, party workers, and a large number of community members were present at the meeting.