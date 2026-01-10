‘Wearing Bangles Is Our Pride’: Pune NCP Leader Rupali Thombre Hits Back At Mahesh Landge’s Jibe On Ajit Pawar - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil Thombre has targeted BJP MLA Mahesh Landge from Bhosari over his recent remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Landge had called Pawar a master of corruption. Posting a video on social media, she challenged Landge and warned him that he might get a beating from women these days.

Watch Video:

Starting the video, Rupali Thombre Patil said, “Mahesh Landge, what kind of ‘Hindutvavadi’ are you? Just wearing a tiger’s skin doesn’t make you a tiger. Our Ajit Dada is the real tiger, and he will eat a cunning fox like you raw. Do you remember who obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a house in Bhosari by pointing a gun at Mandar Maharaj at the Chinchwad Devasthan? People remember it.”

She added, “You are scrap thieves. You stole company machinery and scrap. The police picked you up from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the middle of the night. They hauled you off like a bundle, and back then, you were hiding under Ajit Dada’s protection. You just constantly wag your tongue without thinking.”

She further warned Landge, saying, “Mind your words when speaking about Ajit Dada. Your master might be your father, but Ajit Pawar is the one who taught you the basics of politics. You are hiding everything under the cover of the BJP because you looted Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) funds by showing Rs 70 lakh worth of work as Rs 7 crores. You used to milk buffaloes before; how do you have a company in London now?”

Responding to Mahesh Landge’s statement challenging Pawar -- where Landge questioned whether Pawar was “wearing bangles” and would therefore not take any action -- Rupali Thombre said, “We will come to your house and hit you. You are insulting women by mocking the wearing of bangles. Bangles are a matter of self-pride for us women. All our beloved sisters stand behind Ajit Pawar. The same women wearing bangles whom you may underestimate will slap you.”

State Leaders Target Landge; Local Leaders Maintain Pindrop Silence

Multiple state NCP leaders have targeted Mahesh Landge for his recent statements on Ajit Pawar. MLC Amol Mitkari said, "Since the power shift, some 'Bhasmasurs' (demons who destroy what they touch) have grown their corruption tenfold. Mahesh Landge thinks he is the king of Bhosari, but people will soon turn his arrogance into ashes."

"Mahesh Landge calls Ajit Dada the 'Aaka' of Maharashtra? Maybe he meant to say 'Kaka' (Uncle), but his tongue slipped. But let’s be clear: if Dada is the 'Aaka', then Landge is merely a small-time 'entry-level' player who has forgotten who taught him to walk in politics," said Mitkari.

Ajit Pawar himself had said, "A 'Lutaruchi Toli' (Gang of Looters) has been formed in PCMC. They have syphoned off the city's deposits, reducing them from Rs 4,000 crores to Rs 2,000 crores just to fill their personal lockers. I made him a corporator and standing committee chairman. He should remember that the master always keeps one trick up his sleeve. I know exactly where the skeletons are buried in Bhosari. People are living in fear. This 'Dada-giri' and culture of threats will be finished by the end of this election. I am the Guardian Minister; if I decide to take someone on, I don't leave them halfway."

Although state leaders and Ajit Pawar himself have joined in, key NCP leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad, including MLA Anna Bansode and city president Yogesh Behl, have avoided criticising Landge.

What Did Mahesh Landge Say?

Recently, Mahesh Landge started targeting Ajit Pawar directly after Ajit Pawar criticised local BJP leaders. Speaking on multiple platforms, Landge targeted Ajit Pawar on all fronts.

On one instance, Landge said, "We are not wearing bangles (amhi kay bangdya ghalya nahit). If someone comes to threaten us in our city, we know how to respond. You joined the BJP just to hide the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. Don't try to teach us about honesty. A person who couldn't stay loyal to his own uncle can never be loyal to the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad."