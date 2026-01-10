Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Workers From Both NCP Factions Want Unity,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar (L), Supriya Sule (M) & Sharad Pawar | File Pics

Mumbai: During his first visit to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to campaign for the municipal corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was quick to respond to a media query about the continuation of his party’s alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, saying, “Aap ke mooh mein ghee shakkar.”

Unity signals from Ajit

On Friday, in an interview with an electronic media channel, Ajit Pawar said that workers from both NCP factions want unity and that all tensions within the Pawar family have been resolved.

Pawar stronghold dynamics

These have been significant statements at a time when workers and local leaders of both NCP factions are rubbing shoulders to maintain control over Pune and surrounding areas – long considered a Pawar stronghold.

Fadnavis on Ajit’s future

Interestingly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently asserted that Ajit Pawar would '100%' continue in the government until 2029 and would also contest the general elections as an alliance partner. Fadnavis added that Ajit Pawar was fighting the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation elections with full strength, and that the BJP cadre was giving an equally strong fight. Notably, both NCP factions are currently locked in a legal battle in the Supreme Court over the party’s official symbol and recognition.

Supriya Sule’s response

To remarks on unity, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has said that the alliance for the civic elections is on the demand of party workers. “There has been no discussion on whether this alliance will continue. I don’t give much thought to such talks,” she said.

Patel rules out alliance

She also dismissed rumours about her possibly joining the NDA government at the Centre or her nephew, MLA Rohit Pawar, joining the state government. Meanwhile, senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel has ruled out any alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led faction. He has reportedly said that the NCP is firm in working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that its alliance is only with the BJP and the NDA.

