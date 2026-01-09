Vasai-Virar Polls 2026: Candidates Raise Serious Allegations Over Bold BJP, Shiv Sena Symbols On EVMs, Question Election Transparency

Candidates Raise Serious Allegations Over Bold BJP, Shiv Sena Symbols On EVMs, Question Election Transparency |

Vasai-Virar: Against the backdrop of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, serious allegations have emerged regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Bold Symbols for Major Parties

Candidates from various political parties have alleged that on the ballot unit paper (print slip) which displays the candidate's name and symbol, the symbols of specific parties appear prominently bold, while the symbols of other parties look faint or dull. Specifically, candidates claim that while the 'Lotus' (BJP) and 'Bow-and-Arrow' (Shiv Sena) symbols are printed darkly, the symbols of the remaining parties are unclear.

EVMs Shifted and Sealed

The EVMs have been moved from the main central strongroom to the respective Returning Officers' strongrooms. Following this, the process of demonstrating the EVMs to the candidates and their representatives and subsequent sealing is currently underway at various locations. However, during this very process, several candidates raised objections after noticing the discrepancy in the printing of the symbols on the ballot slips.

Candidates Question Transparency

Vasai-Virar Elections 2026: Why are only the Lotus and Bow-and-Arrow symbols highlighted?

"If the same machine was used for printing all symbols, how is it that only the Lotus and the Bow-and-Arrow appear so bold?" candidates questioned, expressing suspicion over the Election Commission's functioning. The Returning Officers have not yet given any official comment on this matter. This incident has raised serious questions about the transparency of the electoral process, leading to strong protests from the aggrieved candidates.

