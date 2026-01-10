Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Elections; Focus On Traffic Relief & Healthcare | IANS

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Saturday jointly released a manifesto for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, promising a major push for traffic relief, healthcare, water supply, and affordable public transport.

The two rival factions of the NCP came into an alliance for the PMC election and projected a united development agenda for Pune, despite their political differences at the state and national levels The manifesto promises to fix 33 missing road links across the city to reduce congestion, widen key roads and improve overall traffic flow. The parties said strengthening public transport would be a priority, including a proposal for free travel on buses and the metro, inspired by European cities.

With Pune having nearly 30 lakh vehicles, the leaders claimed that traffic jams are wasting Rs 750 crore worth of fuel and citizens' time every year. They argued that better public transport could significantly reduce this economic loss and pollution.

The alliance promised to build hospitals within a two-kilometre radius so that basic medical care is easily accessible. A dedicated cancer hospital and a burns ward are also part of the plan to strengthen the city's healthcare infrastructure.

Housing societies that adopt eco-friendly practices will be rewarded with a 20 per cent property tax rebate and a 'Green Society' certification. The manifesto also focuses on solar power for societies to reduce electricity costs and promote clean energy.

Acknowledging Pune's water crisis, leaders said even central areas depend on tanker water, underlining the seriousness of the problem. The manifesto commits to improving water supply, sewage treatment and last-mile connectivity to the metro.

The parties also promised to make the Gunthewari regularisation process online and simplify municipal approvals to reduce corruption and delays.

The civic body will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to skill-trained women, aiming to boost entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Ajit Pawar said that if voters hand over control of the PMC to the NCP alliance, the party would "deliver results, not just promises," adding that there would be no elections for the next three and a half years, giving the administration enough time to work.

Supriya Sule said the alliance had a proven record of delivering schools and civic infrastructure even while in opposition and pledged to resolve Pune's traffic, water and public transport challenges.

This is the first time Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule shared the stage since the NCP split in 2023.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

