Ahead Of Pune Polls, Senior Congress Leader Sudhir Kale Joins BJP

Senior Congress leader and former PMPML chairman Sudhir Kale joined the BJP in Pune on Thursday. The induction ceremony took place in the presence of Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol and BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate. This comes just ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol said that although Sudhir Kale's entry into the BJP was delayed, they had always wished for him to join the party. He expressed pride that Kale joined the BJP without any expectations, with only a week left for the elections. Mohol noted that Kale has the image of an inclusive leader, and the party's enthusiasm increases when such dedicated workers join.

Mohol further stated that Sudhir Kale has many years of political experience, and he will be given due respect in the party. He added that the party's strength has increased with the arrival of a good and efficient leader like Kale. Mohol assured that Kale would never regret leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, and that the party would take responsibility for this. State General Secretary Rajesh Pandey and Rajesh Yenpure were also present on the occasion.

BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate welcomed Sudhir Kale to the party. Ghate said that Kale has extensive political experience, and his arrival in the BJP, the world's largest party, is significant. He added that with the BJP in power at the centre and in the state, the situation is such that the BJP flag will once again fly high in Pune.

Ghate expressed confidence that 125 corporators would be elected from the Pune Municipal Corporation to lead their respective wards. He also mentioned that although he and Sudhir Kale contested against each other in the previous municipal elections, their friendly relations remained intact.

Kale, a former RSS volunteer, was in the Congress for many years and has now joined the BJP. Ghate expressed confidence that Kale's respect within the party would remain intact and that they would collectively move forward with the development of the ward. He also said that Kale's contribution would be significant in his victory in Ward No. 27.

Speaking at his party induction, Sudhir Kale said that from today onwards, he has become a part of the BJP. He said that he has been working with many party workers so far. He added that he would continue to work in the BJP with the same dedication and honesty with which he worked in the Congress.