WiFi, Coffee, And Stamps: Pune's First 'Gen Z' Post Office Coming To SPPU | Representative Pic

The post offices, which were once known for their drab, dry, grimy, and dirty appearance, have completely shed that image. Now, Savitribai Phule Pune University is getting a 'Gen Z' post office that will feel not only accessible but also appealing to young people. This new, sparkling, comfortable, and instantly likeable Gen Z post office, which is in its final stages of completion, will be inaugurated soon.

The Department of Posts, Government of India, operating under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is modernising all its services to reach young people more effectively. As part of this, the appearance of post offices is being transformed. The first such Gen Z post office in Pune is being launched at the university. Similar post offices have already been started in Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. After Mumbai, Pune city has received this distinction in Maharashtra.

Key Features

This post office will be a different and modern centre compared to traditional post offices. Its design and internal facilities are specifically aimed at attracting young people, especially the new generation connected to technology.

There will be a separate room with a free Wi-Fi facility. It will have cafeteria-style seating and a small library. In addition, there will be a dedicated music room and informative boards to create awareness about parcel and logistics services.

Special Items for Sale

The Gen Z post office will also offer selected stamp collection-related accessories, a completely digital QR-based service delivery, Aadhaar registration and update facilities, evaluation and guidance on Post Office Savings Bank schemes, tea, coffee, mobile charging ports, comfortable seating, and warm lighting. My stamps, picture postcards, and various philatelic items will be available for sale.

Special Discounts

Students will receive a 10 per cent discount on Speed ​​Post services and a 5 per cent discount on bulk bookings. There will be a system in place to ensure that every person who arrives receives the information they need immediately.

Special facilities for students

Along with modernising the post office, the government is also considering the careers of students. To provide them with information and knowledge about the workings of the post office, young people can do an internship at the Gen Z Post Office. Young people can intern at the post office to gain an understanding of postal operations.