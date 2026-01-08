Pune VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi Says He Carries 56 Ajit Pawars In Pocket; Deputy CM Asks Him To Put The 57th Too | Sourced

Pune: In the run-up to the 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, a war of words has erupted between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Owaisi launched a series of sharp attacks on Pawar during campaign rallies in Nanded, Latur, and Solapur, prompting a humorous yet pointed response from Deputy CM Pawar while interacting with reporters in Vadgaonsheri in Pune.

During the recent rallies, Owaisi targeted Ajit Pawar on multiple fronts. Speaking in Nanded, he claimed that if Ajit Pawar had been a Muslim and faced allegations related to a Rs 75,000 crore scam, he would have spent 75 years in jail instead of holding the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Owaisi framed this as an example of what he described as the “victimisation of Muslims” and a “communal double standard” in India’s political and legal system.

At rallies in Latur and Nanded, Owaisi questioned Pawar’s loyalty, referring to the longstanding split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “Jo apne chacha ka na hua, woh Nanded/Latur ka kya hoga?” he said, implying that a leader who could not be loyal to his own uncle, Sharad Pawar, could not be trusted by the people of Nanded or Latur. By highlighting these internal party disputes, Owaisi sought to portray Pawar as an opportunist prioritising personal power over political mentorship or public service.

Owaisi also mocked Pawar as being “made of wax”, accusing him of flip-flopping during the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. He claimed that Pawar initially condemned BJP corruption but later softened his stance following a “reprimand” from senior leadership, presenting his changed position as evidence of pliability. This, Owaisi suggested, was a tactic to dissuade Muslim and secular voters from supporting the NCP, framing a vote for Pawar as an indirect endorsement of the BJP.

In a particularly aggressive retort during a speech, Owaisi responded to criticisms from the Deputy CM by saying, "I carry 56 Ajit Pawars like you with me," suggesting he is not intimidated by the state's leadership.

When asked about Owaisi’s remark that he carried “56 Ajit Pawars in his pocket,” Ajit Pawar responded with characteristic wit, saying, “Then go ahead, put the 57th one in as well,” prompting laughter in the room. The Deputy CM was joined by former MLA Sunil Tingare during the interaction with reporters in Vadgaonsheri.