Pune: PMPML Slaps ₹50,000 Fine On Influencer Atharva Sudame For Unauthorised Reels Using Official Uniform

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) issued a third notice to social media influencer Atharva Sudame on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and circulating Instagram reels inside public PMPML buses without permission. The PMPML has also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000, warning of criminal action if the fine is not paid.

“Sudame carried out unauthorised videography inside PMPML-operated buses and allegedly misused official items, including the corporation’s uniform, e-ticketing machine, and badge, while recording the reels. The videos were later uploaded to Instagram and circulated widely on social media,” said PMPML officials.

Acknowledging the gross violation of rules, PMPML had first issued a notice on January 2 and another notice on Jan 5, asking for a written explanation from Sudame within seven days. However, the officials said no response was received within the stipulated period.

“The action was meant to send a strong message. Public transport property cannot be used for unauthorised content creation, particularly when it involves misuse of uniforms and official equipment,” PMPML chairperson and managing director, Pankaj Deore told HT, while reiterating that prior permission is mandatory for any filming inside PMPML buses and warning of strict action against future violations.