 How To Vote In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Four Votes And Colour-Coded EVMs Explained
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections is sheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026. This time, voters are required to cast four votes instead of one. These local civic elections will decide the 165 corporators across all 41 wards.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
How To Vote In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Four Votes And Colour-Coded EVMs Explained

The Pune civic body has set up nearly 4,000 polling stations for the elections, usually at schools, community halls, or public buildings. 

Election officials said voting will continue to be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, to accommodate the election of four representatives, four separate ballot units will be installed in each polling booth. Each unit will be marked with a distinct colour white, light pink, yellow and green to help voters differentiate between the four seats. 

Each ballot unit will display the names of candidates along with their party symbols for the respective seat. Voters need to select one candidate on each ballot unit by pressing the button. The NOTA (None of the Above) option will also be available on all units. 

Officials clarified that a vote will be registered only after all four selections are made. A beep sound from the EVM will confirm the completion of voting. Voters have been advised to ensure that the indicator light glows after each button is pressed before exiting the voting compartment.

The PMC has urged voters to understand the revised procedure in advance to avoid confusion on polling day. Polling booth staff have been trained to assist voters and ensure a smooth and orderly voting process.

The residents can check their details through the ‘Matadhikar’ mobile app available on the Google Play Store to help voters find their name, polling station, and information about candidates. Voters can search using their ‘Full Name’ or ‘Electoral Photo Identity Card’ (EPIC) number, followed by selecting the district and Municipal Corporation name. The website https://mahasecvoterlist.in/ also offers a name search option.

