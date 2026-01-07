 From Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFrom Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls

From Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its mark on the municipal election campaign. Due to the limited time available for campaigning, candidates are using AI to intensify their social media presence. Experts have observed that various tools, such as audio-visual campaign material creation, sentiment analysis, and AI chatbots, are being extensively used with the help of AI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
From Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls | AI

Pune: Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its mark on the municipal election campaign. Due to the limited time available for campaigning, candidates are using AI to intensify their social media presence. Experts have observed that various tools, such as audio-visual campaign material creation, sentiment analysis, and AI chatbots, are being extensively used with the help of AI.

In recent years, the use of social media in the political sphere has increased significantly. This has led to the emergence of concepts like 'war rooms'. Now, political parties and candidates are skillfully using this evolving technology for campaigning. Therefore, along with social media, AI is also being utilised. 

Since candidates have less time for campaigning, from securing nominations to the actual voting day, they are using AI to reach as many voters as possible within the available time.

AI expert Dr Amey Pangarkar told Loksatta, "In the current era of reels, candidates are primarily focusing on creating reels. Videos are being created to target opposing candidates. AI chatbots, campaign songs, social media advertisements, content creation for analysis, and sentiment analysis are being used to interact with voters directly. AI is proving useful in creating a large amount of campaign material in a short time. This makes it possible to create, maybe around 20 social media posts and numerous reels daily.  Moreover, the use of AI has also resulted in cost savings."

FPJ Shorts
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%

"It doesn't seem that AI is being used as effectively as it could be. We haven't seen AI being used for designing hoardings.  Using AI for storytelling could be much more effective," he added. 

"The use of AI to create videos demonstrating what we are going to do shows an increase in creativity.  These videos attempt to showcase what is possible," observed advertising expert Rigved Deshpande. He added that the emergence of many experts in the use of AI has created a new branch in this field. Consequently, the nature of work has changed to some extent, or the work has taken a slightly different direction.

Read Also
100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan To Be Held In Pune
article-image

AI’s role in campaigns

In most cases, it is observed that AI is used for creating audio-visual videos, content, and reels, which enables the creation of more promotional material time efficient manner and also results in some cost savings. Moreover, AI is also put to use for sentiment analysis and chatbots for communication with the masses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls

From Reels To Chatbots: How AI Is Reshaping Political Campaigns In Pune Civic Polls

Pune: Ajit Pawar On The Offensive, But Is The NCP Holding Him Back In Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Pune: Ajit Pawar On The Offensive, But Is The NCP Holding Him Back In Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Pune Land Deal Probe: State-Appointed Inquiry Committee Seeks Second Extension

Pune Land Deal Probe: State-Appointed Inquiry Committee Seeks Second Extension

Mumbai Fraud: Fake RBI Officials Dupe 32-Year-Old Pune Investor Of ₹14.65 Lakh With ‘Black Paper...

Mumbai Fraud: Fake RBI Officials Dupe 32-Year-Old Pune Investor Of ₹14.65 Lakh With ‘Black Paper...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Shopkeepers Booked After Discount Sale Triggers Chaos At New Garment...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Shopkeepers Booked After Discount Sale Triggers Chaos At New Garment...