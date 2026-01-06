 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan To Be Held In Pune
The 100th edition of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Pune, said the president of the All India Marathi Literature Federation, Milind Joshi. He also said that a World Literature Conference will be organised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, next year as part of the centenary celebration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
During the closing ceremony of the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara on January 4, Joshi said, “ The first conference, then known as the Granthkar Sammelan, was held in Pune in 1878 and was organised by Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade. The 100th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Pune, and it will be organised by the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad.” 

“This city of Satara, sanctified by the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, successfully hosted the 99th All India Marathi Literary Conference. Now, the 100th conference should be truly historic. The Government will extend all possible support to ensure this,” said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Organisers said the event would celebrate the rich literary legacy of Marathi while opening new global avenues for dialogue and cultural exchange. The centenary of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is expected to mark a historic milestone for Marathi literature, bringing together writers, scholars and cultural enthusiasts from across the country on a single platform.

