 Pune: After 15 Deaths In 7 Months, PMPML Tightens Noose On Contractor Bus Drivers
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Pune: After 15 Deaths In 7 Months, PMPML Tightens Noose On Contractor Bus Drivers | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) is witnessing a higher rate of accidents involving buses operated by contractors compared to its own buses. This is affecting the service and disrupting planning. As this is also tarnishing the image of the PMPML, its Chairman and Managing Director, Pankaj Deore, has warned of strict action against such undisciplined drivers. A circular regarding this was sent to all contractors on Monday.

In December last year, a PMPML bus accident on the Talawade-Nigdi road in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl and serious injuries to two sisters. Incidents like the death of an auto-rickshaw driver in a PMPML accident at Karve Road-Nal Stop, and other minor accidents, are occurring frequently. 

In light of this, and with the issue of safety and traffic rules being raised again, a meeting was held with all depot managers on Monday. They were instructed to strictly follow the guidelines and to pay serious attention to the buses operated by contractors.

Accordingly, instructions were given regarding bus speed limits and control, driving in the left lane, obeying traffic signals, refraining from using mobile phones or other devices while driving, reducing speed over speed bumps, making maximum use of BRT lanes, maintaining control in crowded areas on outer roads near flyovers, giving priority to pedestrians, and controlling speed at accident-prone spots. Deore also stated that a warning has been issued that strict action will be taken for negligent driving.

PMPML Bus Fleet

Buses operate on approximately 380 routes daily within the limits of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Of the approximately two thousand buses in PMPML's fleet, 1,200 buses have been leased from contractors, while the PMPML owns 800 buses. 

The buses operate on narrow roads in the central areas as well as on state and district highways, and the drivers of the leased buses are reportedly violating traffic rules while driving.

Pune To Get 54-Km Underground Road Tunnel Network Worth Rs 32,000 Crore: CM Devendra Fadnavis
PMPML Accidents in the last three years

Between April and October 2025, 22 accidents were recorded. In these serious accidents, 15 people died, and 11 were injured. Between April 2022 and June 2025, 385 accidents were recorded, with the highest number of accidents (237) involving buses belonging to contractors, according to PMPML administration records.

