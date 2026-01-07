 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Health Department Gears Up To Provide Medical Facilities During Municipal Polls
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Health Department Gears Up To Provide Medical Facilities During Municipal Polls

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Health Department Gears Up To Provide Medical Facilities During Municipal Polls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Administrator G. Sreekanth has directed the Health Department to prepare to provide all facilities to voters during the upcoming municipal elections.

Accordingly, under the leadership of Medical Officer Dr Paras Madlecha, the CSMC Health Department has completed its preparations. In this connection, a meeting chaired by Dr Madlecha was held recently. Assistant medical officers Dr Ujwalla Bhamre, Dr Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr Premlata Karad, Dr Prerna Kanklecha and Dr Balkrushna Rathod; senior pharmacists Altaf Shaikh, Manoj Patil, Meenal Thokal and other employees were present.

Dr Madlecha directed officers to ensure all facilities are provided during the election period. Medical teams will be made available at all polling centres, with medical officers from 40 CSMC health centres leading the teams. Nine nodal medical officers will be appointed to control medical facilities at ward-wise polling centres.

The Government Medical College and Hospital, nursing college and private hospitals will provide additional manpower.

