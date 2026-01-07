 Multi-Cornered Contests Expected In Most Wards Ahead Of Nanded Civic Body Elections
Ruling parties, major opposition parties and several regional parties have entered the race, each working to ensure that the maximum number of their candidates secure victory. In several wards, multi-cornered contests are anticipated

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: The political atmosphere in Nanded is heating up ahead of the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections for 2025–26, with 491 candidates in the fray for a total of 81 seats. Contests in most wards are expected to be triangular or quadrangular, offering voters multiple choices while posing significant strategic challenges for political parties and independent candidates.

Ruling parties, major opposition parties and several regional parties have entered the race, each working to ensure that the maximum number of their candidates secure victory. In several wards, multi-cornered contests are anticipated. Candidates have intensified campaigning by conducting door-to-door outreach, using social media platforms and organising corner meetings.

Candidates from recognised political parties as well as independents have released their election manifestos. Most of these focus on development, basic amenities, cleanliness, water supply, roads, education and health. Independent candidates, in particular, are communicating directly with voters on local issues.

Given the prevailing political equations, the municipal corporation elections for 81 seats are expected to be highly competitive. The final outcome will depend on voters, whose decision will shape the future of the city, experts said.

