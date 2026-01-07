 RPF Returns Valuables Worth Rs 25.65 Lakh To Passengers In Nanded Division
As part of Operation Nanhe Fariste, 55 missing children, including 41 boys and 14 girls, who were separated from their families while travelling by train, were safely handed over to their families

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
RPF | ANI

Nanded: The Railway Police Force under the South Central Railway, Nanded Division, implemented several operations in 2025 to ensure passenger safety, including action against theft, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Under these initiatives, the Railway Police Force (RPF) returned valuables worth Rs25.65 lakh to 98 passengers during the year.

As part of Operation Nanhe Fariste, 55 missing children, including 41 boys and 14 girls, who were separated from their families while travelling by train, were safely handed over to their families.

Under Operation Dignity, 17 missing persons were traced and reunited with their family members.

During Operation Matrushakti, pregnant women travelling on trains were provided with the required assistance, reflecting the RPF’s sensitivity towards women passengers.

Under Operation Rail Suraksha, 33 cases were registered, and 66 accused were arrested. In addition, 18 cases of black marketing of railway tickets were registered, and 19 persons were arrested.

As part of Operation Samay Palan, 513 persons were apprehended for chain pulling. Action was also taken against 1,872 illegal hawkers and 804 persons for crossing railway tracks.

Under Operation Yatri Suraksha, 107 accused involved in stealing passengers’ belongings were arrested. Similarly, through Operation Janjagrukta, campaigns were launched against stone pelting on trains in rural areas by organising meetings with village sarpanch and people’s representatives, ensuring women’s safety and creating awareness about human trafficking.

