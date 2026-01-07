‘Palaspaan’ Cultural Evening Enthrals Audience At Nanded Education Society | Sourced

Nanded: The fourth edition of ‘Palaspaan’, the annual social gathering of the Nanded Education Society, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Saturday evening at the society’s open stage. Set against the serene winter dusk, on land sanctified by the footsteps of Swami Ramanand Teerth and other freedom fighters and social reformers, the event captivated the audience with its rich cultural offerings.

‘Palaspaan’, the annual social gathering conceptualised by Vice-President of the Society CA Dr Praveen Patil, was inaugurated by society member Anuja Doiphode. Renowned industrialist Alibhai Panjwani presided over the function.

Prominent dignitaries present on the dais were Society President Dr Venkatesh Kabde, Vice-President CA Dr Praveen Patil, Secretary Shyamal Patki, Joint Secretary Adv Praful Agrawal, and members Adv Pradeep Nagapurkar, Naunihalsingh Jahagirdar and Deepnath Patki.

Professors, teachers and non-teaching staff from People’s College, Science College and People’s High School showcased their multifaceted talents through singing, poetry recitation, dance, monologue and creative costumes, leaving the audience spellbound.

Nitin Selmoker’s soulful song received warm applause, while Vishwas Ambekar’s devotional rendering created a spiritual ambience, accompanied on tabla by Naunihalsingh Jahagirdar. Anita Gundewar’s dance performance drew special attention, and Ambekar’s monologue conveyed a strong social message. Anita Suroshi’s portrayal of Jijau, the mother of Swarajya, deeply moved the audience. Pratiksha Surve’s humorous performance ‘Varhad Nighaal Londonla’ evoked peals of laughter, while Sneha Gaikwad’s Lavani added vibrant colour to the evening.

The poetry session featured heartfelt compositions by CA Dr Praveen Patil, Dr Rekha Wadekar, Tukaram Boinwad, Shyamsundar Gore, Dr Vinod Chavan, Dr Preeti Yadav, Anita Suroshi, Datta Gachhe and Smita Chalikwar, turning the stage into a lively poetic gathering. Dr Datta Gachhe and Manohar Rathod further enlivened the atmosphere, encouraging even the audience to join in the dance.

The event began with the worship of portraits of Savitribai Phule and Swami Ramanand Tirth. On the occasion, awards for outstanding professors, teachers and non-teaching staff were presented to Dr Vikas Sukale, Dr Rajesh Sonkamble, Vaman Kulkarni, Dr Sangeeta Modi, Maroti Durke, Anil Thorat, Prafullata Phulari, Vishwas Ambekar and Kachru Rase.

Vijay Kadam and Shraddha Savale conducted the proceedings.