Pune To Get 54-Km Underground Road Tunnel Network Worth Rs 32,000 Crore: CM Devendra Fadnavis | X (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Responding to the criticism made by NCP chief Ajit Pawar on local BJP leadership, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the local leadership in Pune has been efficient in resolving Pune’s civic issues, and the NCP(SP) should look at the development work done by the BJP before questioning it.

“In 2017, the BJP came to power in Pune, and after that, Pune has witnessed actual development. There is much work pending, so the BJP, after coming to power, will give a facelift to Pune by resolving major issues, such as traffic,” Fadnavis said at a rally in Katraj after launching the election campaign of the BJP for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

He said there are lack of roads in Pune as only 9 per cent of land is used for roads as against 22 per cent in other cities. “The number of roads in Pune is the least compared to any other city in India. I don’t want to do politics or blame somebody for it. BJP is committed to changing the situation,” he added.

Fadnavis further said that the BJP is expanding the metro network, introducing more electric buses to strengthen public transport with a plan to widen 32 roads using Artificial Intelligence for assessment.

“Currently, the work on 8 flyovers is progressing, and 13 more are planned in Pune. There is no land for road construction, and flyover construction is already being done. Thus, the plan is to create a network of underground roads in Pune and a 54 km tunnel in the city is planned at Rs 32,000 crore, with work to start from Katraj.”

He further said that the ongoing outer ring road project will reduce 40 per cent of traffic in the city, he said, adding that the state government has allotted Rs 55,000 crore for the project and work on 9 of the 12 phases have already begun.

“Pune is the fastest-growing city in India, and it is the growth engine of Maharashtra. The population of Pune is estimated to be 65 lakh by next year’s census. The city is expanding due to the Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune,” Fadnavis added.

“The metro rail was only being discussed for years, but we got it on track. A total of 110 km network is being approved by now, with 34 km operational, and an additional 23 km will be operational soon.

Moreover, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol traded barbs, saying, “Ajit Pawar led Pune as Guardian minister. What did he do when the reins were in your hands? The city is facing problems due to no vision during your tenure in power.”