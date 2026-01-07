13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic incident was reported from Turkabad (Kharadi) village in the Waluj area, where a 13-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution while cleaning an agricultural harvester on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Onkar Ankush Jadhav (13), a resident of Turkabad Kharadi.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when Onkar was assisting with routine cleaning work on a harvester machine at his family’s farm. While climbing onto the machine, his head accidentally came into contact with an overhead electrical wire. He received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Family members and locals immediately rushed to his aid and transported him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination, stating that the injuries caused by the electric shock were fatal.

The sudden death of the minor has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with residents expressing shock and grief over the incident. Neighbours described Onkar as a helpful and hard-working child who often assisted his family in farm-related activities.

Based on a complaint lodged by Constable A.R. Khillare, the Waluj police have registered a case of accidental death under relevant sections. Police officials said that a preliminary inquiry suggests the incident was accidental in nature. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution and to check whether safety norms were followed at the site.

Authorities have urged farmers and residents to exercise caution while operating or maintaining agricultural machinery, especially near electrical installations, to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.