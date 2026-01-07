 13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePune13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to police officials, the incident occurred when Onkar was assisting with routine cleaning work on a harvester machine at his family’s farm. While climbing onto the machine, his head accidentally came into contact with an overhead electrical wire. He received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic incident was reported from Turkabad (Kharadi) village in the Waluj area, where a 13-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution while cleaning an agricultural harvester on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Onkar Ankush Jadhav (13), a resident of Turkabad Kharadi.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when Onkar was assisting with routine cleaning work on a harvester machine at his family’s farm. While climbing onto the machine, his head accidentally came into contact with an overhead electrical wire. He received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Family members and locals immediately rushed to his aid and transported him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination, stating that the injuries caused by the electric shock were fatal.

The sudden death of the minor has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with residents expressing shock and grief over the incident. Neighbours described Onkar as a helpful and hard-working child who often assisted his family in farm-related activities.

FPJ Shorts
UP State Employees Told To Disclose Assets On Manav Sampada Portal By January 31
UP State Employees Told To Disclose Assets On Manav Sampada Portal By January 31
'Mumbai Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Receives Warm Welcome From Fans At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series | VIDEO
'Mumbai Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Receives Warm Welcome From Fans At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series | VIDEO
Assam BJP Leader Kabindra Purkayastha Passes Away At 95
Assam BJP Leader Kabindra Purkayastha Passes Away At 95
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Abhira Discovers Armaan Is In Danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Abhira Discovers Armaan Is In Danger
Read Also
Pune: Ajit Pawar On The Offensive, But Is The NCP Holding Him Back In Pimpri-Chinchwad?
article-image

Based on a complaint lodged by Constable A.R. Khillare, the Waluj police have registered a case of accidental death under relevant sections. Police officials said that a preliminary inquiry suggests the incident was accidental in nature. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution and to check whether safety norms were followed at the site.

Authorities have urged farmers and residents to exercise caution while operating or maintaining agricultural machinery, especially near electrical installations, to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Palaspaan’ Cultural Evening Enthrals Audience At Nanded Education Society

‘Palaspaan’ Cultural Evening Enthrals Audience At Nanded Education Society

RPF Returns Valuables Worth Rs 25.65 Lakh To Passengers In Nanded Division

RPF Returns Valuables Worth Rs 25.65 Lakh To Passengers In Nanded Division

13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

13-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Cleaning Harvester In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Multi-Cornered Contests Expected In Most Wards Ahead Of Nanded Civic Body Elections

Multi-Cornered Contests Expected In Most Wards Ahead Of Nanded Civic Body Elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Health Department Gears Up To Provide Medical Facilities During...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Health Department Gears Up To Provide Medical Facilities During...