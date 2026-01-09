Mercury Drops To 6.9°C In Pune As Cold Wave Returns After Brief Respite | Anand Chaini

At the beginning of the new year, initially, the minimum temperature had risen, reducing the intensity of the cold. However, the temperature has now dropped by three to four degrees Celsius, and single-digit temperatures have been recorded again. On Thursday, January 9, the minimum temperature plunged to 6.9 degrees Celsius at NDA and Haveli. Weather experts have predicted a further drop in minimum temperatures across the state for the next two days.

Due to factors such as cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather, the cold weather persisted for almost the entire month of December this year. Single-digit temperatures were recorded frequently in many places in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Pune. This created a near-cold wave situation across the state.

Weather experts had predicted that the cold would continue into the new year. However, due to changes in weather patterns, the minimum temperature increased, and the cold subsided. An increase in temperature was observed in many places across the state, including Pune. The temperature in Shivaji Nagar in Pune and some parts of the district was above 14 degrees Celsius.

Against this backdrop, the weather has changed in the last two days, and the cold has intensified once again in the city. According to the Meteorological Department's data, a temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shivaji Nagar on Thursday. Temperatures of 9.3 degrees Celsius were recorded in Pashan, 9.8 in Baramati, and 10 degrees Celsius in Daund.

Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi told Loksatta, “The minimum temperature in the state is likely to be in single digits for the next two days. However, there is no possibility of a cold wave. Due to the active anticyclonic conditions in Central India, northerly winds are entering the state via northeastern Vidarbha. This is causing a drop in nighttime temperatures. However, the deviation from the average minimum temperature is not minus 4.5 degrees Celsius or less. Therefore, a cold wave is not expected.”

Lowest temperature in the state recorded in Pune

As per IMD data, the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Thursday was recorded in Pune. The following temperatures were recorded: Jalgaon 11.3, Kolhapur 14.8, Malegaon 12, Nashik and Gondia 10 each, Yavatmal 11, Wardha 11.5, Nagpur 10.6, Akola 14.5, Amravati 11.6, Parbhani and Dharashiv 10.6 each, Beed 12.5, Mumbai 20.5, and Ratnagiri 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department has indicated that cold mornings are likely to persist over the next couple of days. Citizens, particularly children and senior citizens, have been advised to take precautions against the sudden cold spell.