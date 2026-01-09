BJP, Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveil Manifestos For Pune Civic Polls: Here's What They're Promising Voters |

As the Pune Municipal Corporation elections approach, several parties, including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and others, have issued their manifestos and continued to woo voters through attractive sops for women, fare concessions in public transport, and exemptions from property tax, among others.

BJP’s Manifesto

BJP published its manifesto for the civic polls on Wednesday, promising concessions in fares for women in metro rail and city bus services, besides exemption in taxes for all residential properties in the city measuring under 500 sq ft.

It was unveiled by Union minister and city MP Murlidhar Mohol and minister Chandrakant Patil, along with minister Madhuri Misal, and legislators Hemant Rasane and Bhimrao Tapkir.

The BJP was in power in the PMC during the last five-year term, from 2017 to 2022, with around 100 corporators. It is now contesting in all 165 seats of the civic body. This includes two of its candidates who have been elected unopposed.

Earlier, the Mahayuti government in the state had declared a 50 per cent concession for women in all government-run buses, and through the Ladki Bahin Scheme had also declared Rs 2,500 per month for poor women.

“Once the BJP comes to power in the PMC, it will give discounts on tickets for women travelling by metro rail and the PMC-run bus service under the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). Also, citizens above 75 years will not be charged any fare for travelling in PMPML buses,” Mohol said.

“The BJP will also give complete exemption in taxes for residential properties in the city with an area under 500 sq ft that are owned by economically weaker sections (EWS). The existing discount of 40 per cent in property tax for residential properties in the city will continue for the next five years,” Mohol added.

Mohol further said, “The construction of the Pune metro from Khadakwasla to Kharadi will be extended till the Pune airport in Lohegaon, and last-mile connectivity will be developed using other modes of public transport.”

Moreover, other promises include improving existing roads and constructing a 54-km network of underground roads across the city through its Patal Lok initiative to resolve Pune’s traffic issues.

Mohol stated, “The mega infrastructure projects of metro rail, road development, and sewage treatment require huge funding, which will be taken up with the help of the state and central government,” while emphasising making Pune a ‘smart city.’

Also, to tackle the rising air and water pollution, the BJP has also declared a separate Green City Vision for Pune, which aims to strictly implement mitigation measures and focus on conservation, including the green cover on hills and the riverside.

The BJP’s other promises include:

- Plan for capital investment of Rs 44,000 crore for basic amenities

- Develop Pune as a lake city

- Annual free medical check-up for everyone above 30 years

- Establish Pune as a Global Capability Centre

- Establish a convention centre along the lines of Bharat Mandapam

- Efforts to start an AIIMS hospital

- Turn Pune into the World Book Capital

- Set up a data centre near the Pune- Mumbai Expressway

- Take action against illegal hoardings that spoil the city’s skyline

- Ensure footpaths are free of encroachment

Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) Manifesto

Moreover, the digital manifesto was unveiled at Congress Bhavan during a joint press conference attended by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former minister and Pune district in-charge MLA Satej Patil. Several senior leaders from both parties were present on the occasion.

Congress has promised free bus travel for female commuters on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, waiver of property tax for small residential units, induction of 5,000 electric buses into the city’s public transport system, and strict action against the ‘koyta gang.’

“Pune is facing serious challenges related to industry, traffic and pollution, and the BJP is responsible for it. Industries are leaving Pune, and fresh investments are not coming to the city. This is the reality. The state government keeps making grand announcements about investments, but no concrete investment is visible on the ground,” Chavan said.

“Lack of civic infrastructure has resulted in advanced industries such as semiconductor manufacturing bypassing Pune. If Congress comes to power in the PMC, it will provide a corruption-free administration,” he added.

Referring to the metro project’s credit row, Chavan said, “The decision to introduce metro rail in Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur was taken when I was the chief minister, and documentary evidence of the same is available. There should be no credit-taking. Announcements do not cost money, but the incorrect implementation of projects has led to corruption.”

“The BJP has effectively abandoned the Smart City project, putting Pune’s identity as an industrial and educational hub at risk,” Chavan stated, expressing concern over the neglect of biodiversity, leading to the destruction of hills in and around the city, while assuring that the issue will be addressed seriously if the alliance comes to power.

“The ruling alliance has failed on basic civic issues such as water supply and traffic congestion. The BJP’s manifesto contains only announcements, with little or no implementation,” Satej Patil said.

“Punekars should give the alliance five years and ensure that promises made will be fulfilled. He also expressed concern over the rise of the so-called ‘koyta gang’ in the city, claiming that law and order have deteriorated significantly,” appealed Patil.

Patil went on to criticise that the public sparring between Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is nothing but an attempt to mislead citizens.

Chavan said, “What we promise, we implement. During Congress's tenure in the city, it undertook major road infrastructure development during the Commonwealth Games period, developed over 100 public gardens, constructed toilets in slum areas, and executed multiple civic projects.”

“If voted to power, the alliance will ensure equitable water distribution across the city, focus on the development of newly merged villages, improve garbage management, and undertake other key civic works,” he added.